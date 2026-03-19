/Cold wave deepens in Kashmir valley amid snowfall, rain; weather to ease by weekend

Winter has made a brief comeback in the Kashmir Valley, with fresh snowfall reported across higher reaches and popular tourist destinations like Sonamarg and Gulmarg. Meanwhile, the plains have been lashed by rain, in line with the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department.

A fresh spell of wet weather has gripped Jammu and Kashmir as a Western Disturbance continues to influence the region, bringing intermittent rain and snowfall that is expected to persist over the next 36 hours.

Also Read: Winter returns to Kashmir as fresh snowfall and rain disrupt normal life

Add WION as a Preferred Source

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), skies will remain largely overcast, with breaks between spells of precipitation. Daytime temperatures are likely to stay significantly below normal by 5 to 11 degrees Celsius especially on Thursday.

In higher reaches, snowfall activity has intensified. Popular tourist destination Gulmarg recorded 5–6 inches of fresh snowfall with accumulation continuing. Over the past 24 hours, several areas reported notable precipitation, including Baramulla (29.5 mm), Poonch (29 mm), Batote (25.5 mm), and Pahalgam (20.6 mm), while Gulmarg received around 23 cm of snow.

Weather officials have forecast generally cloudy conditions with intermittent light to moderate rain and snow across most parts of the Union Territory on March 19 and 20. Higher reaches of the Chenab Valley and South Kashmir may witness moderate to heavy snowfall. Parts of the Jammu region could also experience thundershowers, with isolated hailstorms possible on Friday. Gusty winds reaching speeds of 40–50 km/h are expected in some areas, raising concerns for traveler's and residents alike.

Authorities have issued advisories urging caution, particularly for those traveling through high altitude routes and mountain passes. There is a risk of landslides and avalanches in vulnerable areas due to continuous precipitation.