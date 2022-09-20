Coast Guards of India, US conduct joint exercise 'Abhyas' off Chennai coast

Coast Guards from India and America conducted joint exercise Abhyas off the coast of the southern Indian city of Chennai, on Monday. The effort is aimed at acquainting the Coast Guards with each other’s capabilities and enhancing inter-operability in the field of maritime search and rescue, boarding operations, and other maritime law enforcement duties.

The exercise witnessed various fleet maneuvers, simulated scenarios of a vessel being hijacked, and the subsequent rescue of its crew in a coordinated anti-piracy joint operation. Interception of pirated vessels, coordinated joint boarding operation, SAR demonstration, and external fire-fighting to salvage burning ships were the other highlights of the exercise.

#Chennai , we have a visitor! @uscoastguard ship (#Hawaii -based)Midgett is here for 4 days , for at-sea & in-port pro exchanges with the @IndiaCoastGuard



Midgett is the largest & most tech advanced of US CG newest class of vessels; it has an onboard MH65 helo & scaneagle UAV pic.twitter.com/Q0VIfCGeCf — Sidharth.M.P (@sdhrthmp) September 16, 2022 ×

Joint exercise 'Abhyas-01/22' marked the culmination of the four-day goodwill visit of the US Coast Guard ship Midgett to Chennai. During the visit, the ship's crew had professional exchanges with their counterparts in the Indian Coast Guard.

418 feet long and 54 feet wide, the Midgett is the largest and most technologically advanced of the US Coast Guard’s newest classes of vessels. Over the course of this voyage, the Midgett has sailed through the region’s waters, interacted with counterparts in the Philippines, Singapore, and also taken part in bilateral exercises.

Read more: US Coast Guard ship Midgett on a four-day visit to Chennai; at-sea, in-port exchanges planned

It is capable of executing the most challenging operations, including supporting the maritime homeland security and defence missions, and is equipped with a UAS Scan Eagle drone, MH-65 helicopter and other state-of-the-art equipment.



(With inputs from agencies)



WATCH WION LIVE HERE: