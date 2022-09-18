US Coast Guard ship Midgett on a four-day visit to Chennai; at-sea, in-port exchanges planned

American Coast Guard vessel USCGC Midgett sailed into and is anchored at the southern Indian city of Chennai on Friday as part of a four-day visit. The visiting crew is set to have in-port and at-sea bilateral professional exchanges, sharing of expertise and best practices with the Indian Coast Guard.

USCGC Midgett is on a mission to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific through cooperation and maritime domain awareness with the Indian Coast Guard. The visit by USCGC Midgett is aimed at reiterating the 75 years of partnership between the United States and India and strengthening the relationship between the two countries.

418 feet long and 54 feet wide, the Midgett is the largest and most technologically advanced of the US Coast Guard’s most recent class of vessels. Over the course of this voyage, the Midgett has sailed through the region’s waters, interacted with counterparts in the Philippines, Singapore and also taken part in bilateral exercises.

It is capable of executing the most challenging operations, including supporting the maritime homeland security and defence missions, and is equipped with a UAS Scan Eagle drone, MH-65 helicopter, and other state-of-the-art equipment.

“As we spend the next four days with our Indian Coast Guard partners, we will work to advance our capabilities and interoperability through meaningful human interactions with our likeminded partners who share similar values and a commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific." said US Coast Guard Captain Willie Carmichael, the Commanding Officer, USCGCS, Midgett.

Welcoming the Midgett to Chennai, US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said, “The US is a proud Indo-Pacific nation, and our vital interests are inextricably tied to the region. India is an important partner of the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. I am confident the US-India partnership during the visit of the USCGC Midgett will further strengthen our bond towards a shared vision of a free and secure Indo-Pacific.”

