Cloud burst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu claims life of at least 1, wounds 3 others

On Monday, at least one person was killed in a cloud burst that occurred near the Kayas village in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district at around 4 am, said the administration. The incident also wounded three others.

"An incident of cloud burst has occurred near village Kayas, (Raysan) Tehsil and District Kullu. In this incident, one person died on the spot and three persons got injuries," District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC), Kullu, said in a statement, adding the victims were washed away in a vehicle.

"Police Team on the way to the incident site (road is blocked at one point, JCB has been deployed for that). Further information will be shared soon," the DEOC said.

The person who died in the incident was identified as Badal Sharma from village Chansari in Kullu district, and the three injured were identified as Khem Chand from village Badogi, Suresh Sharma from village Chansari and Kapil from village Chansari in Kullu district, as per news agency ANI reports.

Earlier, IMD tweeted that Himachal Pradesh is likely to receive heavy to very heavy showers on Monday.

IMD also issued a 'moderate to high risk' alert predicting flash floods occurrence in five districts of Himachal Pradesh till July 17.

"Moderate to high risk of flash food over a few watersheds and neighbourhoods of Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaour, Shimla and Kullu districts till July 17," a bulletin issued by the IMD said.

Monsoon fury in North India So far, rain-related incidents and road accidents in the state have claimed the lives of at least 122 people since the onset of the monsoon on June 24, according to the state emergency response centre. 12 people are still missing.

As per the officials, 720 roads are still blocked for vehicular traffic in the state, further adding that the work to restore the connectivity is underway.

As per local media reports, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu conducted an aerial inspection of the state and interacted with those affected.

Meanwhile, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday announced ten thousand rupees per family as financial help for those affected by floods in the national capital.

Taking to Twitter, he announced a series of measures to help flood-affected families in the city.

“Many very poor families living on the banks of river Yamuna have suffered a lot. In some families, the entire household goods were washed away,” he said, announcing Rs 10,000 for each flood-affected family.

"The children whose clothes and books were washed away will be given these on behalf of the schools," he added.

(With inputs from agencies)

