Chinese foreign minister in surprise visit to Kabul, expected to land in New Delhi today: Report

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi, who is on a surprise visit to Afghanistan following his visit to Pakistan, is expected to land India’s capital New Delhi today night on Thursday, according to local media reports.

So far there has been no official confirmation of Wang Yi’s visit to New Delhi, but several reports quoting sources in the establishment confirmed that the foreign minister is indeed visiting.

The visit comes in the backdrop of tense border relations that engulfed in 2020 at the northern Galwan Valley, where a tussle between Chinese and Indian troops resulted in 20 casualties from the Indian Army side.

While several reports indicated that Chine lost around 42 soldiers in the clash.

The minister’s visit comes just a day after India called out Wang Yi for making references about Kashmir in his opening speech at the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in Islamabad.

"On Kashmir, we have heard again today the calls of many of our Islamic friends. And China shares the same hope," he had said.

Earlier in the day, he arrived in Kabul, a week before Beijing hosts a meeting of Afghanistan's neighbours to see how they can help the country following its takeover by the hardline Islamist group.

"Chinese Foreign Minister arrives in Kabul for talks with Islamic Emirate leaders," said Ahmad Yasir, a top Taliban government official.

According to a Xinhua report on Thursday, minister Wang met with Pakistani Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday where the two discussed Afghanistan among a range of issues.

On the Afghanistan issue, Wang called for wisdom of the East to promote dialogue and communication to solve it, instead of resorting to pressure or sanctions, the state-media reported.

(With inputs from agencies)