Chinese aggression discussed at India-EU Summit: European Council president



Chinese aggression was discussed at the 15th India EU (virtual) summit with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi briefing the European leaders about the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Responding to a WION's question, Charles Michel, president, European Council, said, "yes we discussed this topic. PM Modi informed us about the latest development regarding this incident with China and we support all the efforts to maintain a channel of dialogue and find peace full solution"

The Ministry of External Affairs in a post-summit press conference also confirmed that the issue was discussed.

Vikas Swarup, Secretary west, MEA said," PM shared our views on India-China relations in general and the current situation at the border areas."

Increased Chinese aggressiveness has been a cause of worry for many of its neighbours including India, Japan.

Violent clashes broke out last month between Indian and Chinese forces at the LAC in Eastern Ladakh in which 20 Indian soldiers died. The face-off took place after Chinese build-up in the area which hindered Indian patroling pattern.