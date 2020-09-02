China's tries to change status quo at Ladakh; India responds

China has unilaterally tried to change the status quo at Ladakh thrice in the last three days. Chinese provocations began on the intervening night of August 29 and 30.

The People's Liberation Army tried to transgress into Indian areas near the southern bank of Pangong Tso. The Chinese provocation was foiled by Indian forces.

The PLA is now paying the price for the provocation.

The Indian army bolstered its presence around the southern area of the Pangong lake as it occupied multiple heights, deployed more troops, and brought in more weaponry including tanks and anti-tank guided missiles.

Three days on, the situation in Ladakh continues to be sensitive.

Development number 1

India has hit China where it hurts the most. Earlier this evening, India banned 118 chinese mobile applications. New Delhi said that the apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and intergrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order."

Among them is popular gaming app PUBG. The app is owned by Chinese conglomerate Tencent. It has over 175 million downloads in India.

While there are no confirmed numbers on the revenue generated from India, Sensor Tower data claims that India accounts for 24 per cent of PUBG's downloads.

Earlier, India had banned TikTok, Shein and 104 other Chinese apps. The recent ban takes the total to 224. That's the number of Chinese apps that have been thrown out of the Indian market.

Development number 2

India and China held brigade commander level talks earlier today. These talks were aimed at defusing tensions. It was the third such dialogue in the last three days. Eventhough each round lasted for over six hours, they have not really been fruitful.

Sources have told WION that today's talks too were inconclusive. India has told China to disengage from the north bank of Pangong lake. We have been told that talks are likely to take place tomorrow as well.

Development number 3

This one is from Washington. The United States has called out China for its border aggression.

The US State department has said that the Chinese Communist Party is trying to "repress its own people and bully its neighbours." Washington said that the only way to stop the Chinese provocation is by standing up to China.

Development number 4

A report published by US news said that the American intelligence assessment believes that China deliberately provoked India in southern Ladakh.

The report states that Beijing remains enraged that its local commander withdrew forces when a physical conflict appeared imminent.

Development number 5

Beijing has had no reaction on the app bans. However, speaking at a foreign ministery press conference, Chinese spokesperson Hua Chunying said that apparently it was India that crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The problem, however, is there is no real border between India and China. The two countries follow two very different LAC.

The two countries have been engaged in a stand-off for 17 weeks now. The opening of new fronts is a lesson on the relapsing problems that can arise from an undefined border, especially when dealing with an expansionist neighbour like China.