China's PLA hands five youths to India who had inadvertently crossed LAC; set to be quarantined for 14 days

The Chinese Army has returned the five Indian youths who had inadvertently crossed over the Line of Actual Control(LAC) last week.

Also Read: China's PLA confirmed missing youths from Arunachal Pradesh found, says Government

The Indian hunters were handed over to Indian authorities by the PLA at Kibitu in Arunachal Pradesh, the defence ministry said.

The Indian Army had approached the PLA on a hotline to trace and return the youths and on September 8, the response on the hotline confirmed that the missing individuals had been found.

The hunters will be quarantined for 14 days according to COVID-19 protocol and will then be handed over to their families.

The five hunters from upper Subansiri district had inadvertently strayed across the LAC. The Army said, "three such incidents have taken place in the current year in Upper Subansiri and West Siang district, including the latest incident."

The Army informed that adventurous people fond of exploring nature for medicinal herbs and possessing traditional flair fo hunting which involves surviving off the land for weeks in the jungles and far-flung remote areas stay to the other side of the LAC.