China to boycott G20 meet in India's J-K; Saudi Arabia, Egypt & Turkey skip registration

China said on Friday that it will boycott the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled to be held in India's Jammu and Kashmir. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a presser Friday said "China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory. We will not attend such meetings." Under India's presidency, the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.

China, a close ally of Pakistan

China and Pakistan share a close relationship, and their ties have often been characterized as an "all-weather friendship." However, their alliance is not solely based on the Kashmir issue, but encompasses a broader range of political, economic, and strategic interests. There have been accusations of China supporting terrorism in Pakistan.

Saudi Arabia and Turkey skip registration

With just two days remaining in the key meet in Jammu and Kashmir, Turkey and Saudi Arabia were still to register for the meeting till Friday. However, Turkey or Saudi Arabia has not made any official announcement over the same.