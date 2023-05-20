China to boycott G20 meet in India's J-K; Saudi Arabia, Egypt & Turkey skip registration
Story highlights
G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar: Turkey has consistently leaned towards Pakistan over the Kashmir dispute. The country has also raised the Kashmir issue in international forums.
G20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar: Turkey has consistently leaned towards Pakistan over the Kashmir dispute. The country has also raised the Kashmir issue in international forums.
China said on Friday that it will boycott the G20 Tourism Working Group meeting scheduled to be held in India's Jammu and Kashmir. Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Wang Wenbin in a presser Friday said "China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings on disputed territory. We will not attend such meetings." Under India's presidency, the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting will be held from May 22 to 24 in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir.
China, a close ally of Pakistan
China and Pakistan share a close relationship, and their ties have often been characterized as an "all-weather friendship." However, their alliance is not solely based on the Kashmir issue, but encompasses a broader range of political, economic, and strategic interests. There have been accusations of China supporting terrorism in Pakistan.
Saudi Arabia and Turkey skip registration
With just two days remaining in the key meet in Jammu and Kashmir, Turkey and Saudi Arabia were still to register for the meeting till Friday. However, Turkey or Saudi Arabia has not made any official announcement over the same.
Also Read | Another 7.1 earthquake rocks east of New Caledonia in Pacific Ocean, tsunami warning issued
It is pertinent to note that as per Indian Union Tourism Secretary Arvind Singh the registration window to attend the meeting would remain open till 22 May morning.
Turkey's stand on Kashmir
Turkey has consistently leaned towards Pakistan over the Kashmir dispute. The country has also raised the Kashmir issue in international forums.
Also Read | PM Modi meets Japan's Kishida on sidelines of G7, unveils Mahatma Gandhi's bust in Hiroshima
It has brought up the issue in the United Nations General Assembly and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), urging the international community to play a more active role in finding a solution and addressing the human rights concerns in Kashmir.
Egypt skips registration as well
Along with G20 members, representatives from a number of international institutions and guest nations have also been invited.
Watch | Who was behind the 2022 clashes in Leicester?
Bangladesh, Egypt, Mauritius, the Netherlands, Nigeria, Oman, Singapore, Spain, and the United Arab Emirates are a few of these. Apart from Egypt, all other nations, according to officials, have registered to send representatives.
G20 in Kashmir to attract investors
Kashmir is known for its breathtaking natural beauty and serene landscapes and has been a popular tourist destination for both domestic and international visitors. The tourism industry has played a significant role in the region's economy. Tourism players in Kashmir believe that the G20 meeting can attract investors and tourists from across the globe. The G20 summit, according to Kashmir's tourism players, has the potential to draw in foreign investment and visitors.
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.