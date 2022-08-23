China relaxes visa ban on Indian students after over two years

China has decided to issue visas for Indian students after more than two years due to the country’s tough COVID-19 restrictions. According to official data, around 23,000 Indian students will be returning to China for the first time since the pandemic started in order to resume their studies. The government has already submitted a list of students who wanted to immediately return to China and according to PTI reports, they are likely to get preference once the visa process restarts.

Apart from student visas, business visas will also be provided to Indians along with their families. The process will also include students who will be visiting China for the first time due to studies.

"Warmest congrats to #Indian #students! Your patience proves worthwhile. I can really share your excitement & happiness. Welcome back to #China!" Ji Rong, Counsellor, Department of Asian Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, China tweeted with a detailed announcement about the visa process.

China has relaxed its COVID-19 policies after a steady dip in daily cases with students from Pakistan, Russia and a few other countries already returning to their universities. With the process opening up for more countries, Chinese authorities are looking to slowly relax most of the restrictions.

While the visa process will start soon, India and China are currently engaged in talks regarding the resumption of direct flights. In the last two years, air travel was completely stopped between the two countries and in July, a chartered flight carrying families of Indian businessmen landed in China.

