China amassing troops & armaments along LAC since early May: India

India's ministry of external affairs said on Thursday that China has been amassing troops and armaments along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) since early May.

“At the heart of the matter is that since early May, the Chinese side has been amassing a large contingent of troops and armaments along the LAC,” said MEA spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said, adding,"This is not in accordance with the provisions of our various bilateral agreements, especially the key 1993 Agreement on the Maintenance of Peace and Tranquility along the Line of Actual Control in the India-China Border Areas.”

The MEA added that "the deployment of large body of troops and changes in behaviour has also been aggravated by unjustified and untenable claims. The recent shift in the Chinese position on the Galwan Valley is one example.”

Meanwhile, US secretary of state Mike Pompeo on Thursday said that America will ensure that its forces are positioned appropriately to counter Chinese Army over threat to India and other South Asian countries.

"I spoke this month with EU Foreign Ministers, I got a lot of feedback on China's Communist Party, laid out a series of facts that talked about People's Liberation Army's provocative military actions, including its continued aggression in the South China Sea, deadly border confrontations with India and threats against peaceful neighbours," the US secretary of state said.

Tensions between the two counties have ratcheted up over clashes at Galwan Valley where 20 Indian soldiers were killed last week during a clash with PLA soldiers. China hasn't revealed its side of casualties even as the state-run Global Times reported the Chinese Army also suffered casualties.

