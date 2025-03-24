India will be hosting Chile's President Gabriel Boric Font from the 1st to the 6th of April, as both countries hope to firm up ties in a range of areas from space to tech to critical minerals.

The week-long visit will see President Font holding meetings with President Murmu & PM Modi in Delhi, going to Mumbai with a focus on investment ties, and going to Bengaluru as well. At just 39 years, Font is one of the youngest world leaders and Chile’s youngest president ever.

Often seen sporting tattoos, and a public supporter of Taylor Swift, Boric's rise from student protest leader to the country's top political leader has made him one of the most popular leaders the South American country has had in years.

PM Modi and the Chilean President met on the sidelines of the G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in November of last year. It was the first in-person meeting between the 2 leaders, with a focus on areas such as digital public infrastructure, healthcare, IT, science and technology, space, renewable energy, and defence, expressing India’s willingness to share expertise with Chile.

Both leaders emphasized enhancing collaboration in the critical minerals sector, particularly lithium and copper, which are vital for India’s green energy transition and Chile’s position as a global supplier.

They also reviewed the progress of the India-Chile Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) signed in 2006 and agreed to explore further expansion with a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). India, and Chile bilateral trade stood at $2.7 billion in 2023-24.

Chile has consistently supported India’s bid for a permanent seat in the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), a stance first articulated in 2003 during a visit by Chile’s Foreign Minister to India.

Key milestones include the visit of India’s President Pratibha Devisingh Patil to Chile in 2008, followed by Chilean President Michelle Bachelet’s trip to India in 2009, marking 60 years of diplomatic relations. The then-Indian President Ram Nath Kovind visited Chile in 2019. Yoga and Bollywood are popular in Chile. The country celebrates its own National Day of Yoga on November 4th.

