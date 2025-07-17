/Chennai Open returns after 3 years - Highest ranking tennis event in India

The Government in the Southern Indian State of Tamil Nadu and the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association(TNTA) announced the return of the Chennai Open International Women's Tennis Championships - a WTA 250 event, and the highest-ranking tennis event in India. Making the announcement, Indian tennis legend and TNTA President Vijay Amritraj said that the high-profile sporting event will be held in the state, coinciding with the Centenary year of the TNTA. The event is will be held at the SDAT Tennis Stadium in Chennai between October 27 and November 2, 2025.

"I must acknowledge the efforts of the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) and Octagon for allotting the event to Chennai. I am sure the sports and tennis-loving public of Chennai will turn up to witness the matches in great numbers and enjoy the wonderful experience. The event is likely to be in Chennai for a longer duration than the one event held in 2022. The players expected to participate in the event would be among the top 100 in the world," Amritraj said.

According to the event organizers, up to 90 participants from around the world would be taking part in the event, where a total prize money of over USD275,000 (Rs 2.39crores) is up for grabs. Reflecting on the century of illustrious achievements of the Tamil Nadu Tennis Association, Amritraj recalled having a Davis Cup player from Tamil Nadu in the Indian Team each year since the fifties, the development of tennis legends Ramanathan Krishnan, Ramesh Krishnan, Anand, and a host of top men and women players.

Highlighting the value of hosting high-profile Tennis events in Chennai, Amritraj said,

there is no doubt as to the impact that a major international event has on any game in the State and the Country. In Tennis during the ATP event, not only did the best in the world come to Chennai but our own players Leander Paes, Mahesh Bhupathi, Rohan Bopanna, Somdev Devvarman, Ramkumar and Sumit used the home opportunity to the maximum to move onto the top world stage.

"Since I became the President of TNTA in 2018, the mandate of the Association was to get a major event to Chennai, my home town so that it inspires everyone – the players, the administrators, the coaches, the younger generation - to play Tennis, constantly improve the game in the State and ensure the dominance of Tamil Nadu both in the game of Tennis for both Men and Women, and also see the State of Tamil Nadu as an international destination for Tourism. This major event will promote Women’s tennis and should encourage more girls in the State to play the great sport of Tennis, which will immensely help them in both education and life," remarked the Indian tennis legend.

“Our government, under the leadership of Chief Minister MK Stalin, has its job cut out to firmly place Tamil Nadu as a player on the global sports map. Since this government assumed office, Tamil Nadu has been hosting numerous international sporting events, earning us accolades all over. As a testament to our concerted efforts to host marquee sports events in Tamil Nadu, it is heartening to note that the Chennai Open WTA event returns to Chennai after three years. It is one of the prestigious Tennis Tournaments in the country and our government will extend its fullest support towards its successful conduct. Tennis has been given significant importance in our scheme of things. In the last financial year, a Centre of Excellence for Tennis was set up at the SDAT Tennis Stadium, Nungambakkam," said Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.