/Chaos in J&K assembly as three BJP MLA’s marshalled out — Here's why

Chaos erupted in the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly on Thursday as three BJP MLAs were marshalled out for protesting alleged corruption in the Roads and Buildings Department and the government's refusal to permit a discussion on flood relief measures.

How did the incident unfold?

The disruption unfolded during Question Hour when BJP legislators demanded an adjournment motion to address the recent floods, which they said had caused widespread damage across the Union Territory.

However, the Speaker ruled that a fresh motion could not be entertained on a matter already rejected earlier in the session. Dissatisfied with the ruling, Leader of the Opposition Sunil Kumar Sharma accused the government of dodging debate on what he called a grave humanitarian crisis. “Every corner of Jammu and Kashmir has been ravaged by floods triggered by relentless heavy rains,” he declared.

“People expect their representatives to voice their suffering, yet no discussion has been allowed,” Sharma retorted, demanding an immediate suspension of Question Hour. Tensions flared when Sharma brandished a newspaper report exposing alleged irregularities in the Roads and Buildings Department, igniting fierce exchanges and slogan-shouting between the treasury and opposition benches. Despite the Speaker’s repeated calls for order, protesting BJP legislators persisted with their uproar inside the House.