Chandigarh 'video leak' row: Three held, cops say no objectionable clips of other girl students found

Police in the north Indian city of Chandigarh said that a female student arrested in the 'video leak' row has neither shot nor shared any offensive footage of other female students. The student, her male friend, and the warden of the university who was seen in the video confronting the accused have been arrested.

Chandigarh police chief Vivek Soni said authorities discovered only one video of the accused herself, even as some Indian media reports state that four videos of the accused have been discovered.

The ongoing protests by the students and relatives continued after the students refused to accept the police's findings. There were unconfirmed reports that dozens of videos of girl students were leaked and that some of the victims tried committing suicide. The police refuted both claims.

The university's pro-chancellor Dr RS Bawa said in a statement earlier that the rumour that 60 objectionable videos have been discovered and identified "are completely baseless."

A special investigation team led by a senior IPS officer has been set up to look into the claims made by the students in the wake of the protests. A high-level investigation has been promised by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Senior Punjab Police official Gurpreet Kaur Deo said that the police spoke to some 60 female students who were sharing the same floor with the accused in the ladies' hostel, and said that most of them were new and did not know each other, PTI reported. She further said that the students are now content as their concerns have been taken care of.

Deo added that the accused girl had shared her own video, which is her personal matter, and the police dealt with this situation as well, to avoid any future problems.

The accused student's phone has been sent for forensic testing to find and retrieve deleted videos if any.

Additionally, the area around the bathroom is also being searched for hidden cameras, if any.

The police is still looking into the matter.

