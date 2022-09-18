Punjab's education minister requests calm after alleged release of girl hostel videos

Students at Chandigarh University have been protesting on campus following the online leak of several controversial videos of several girls. Punjab's education minister, Harjot Singh Bains, urged students to be calm.

The education minister assured students that the guilty will be punished and asked the media to use prudence, stating the matter to be delicate. Taking it to Twitter, Bains tweeted regarding the situation.

I humbly request all the students of Chandigarh University to remain calm, no one guilty will be spared.



It’s a very sensitive matter & relates to dignity of our sisters & daughters.



We all including media should be very very cautious,it is also test of ours now as a society. — Harjot Singh Bains (@harjotbains) September 18, 2022

As per sources, the protest broke out after it was discovered that a female student recorded private videos of several girls and gave them to her male friend in Shimla, who later uploaded the videos online. As per reports, 60 or so videos were leaked.

When approached by other girls and hostel authorities, the accused reportedly confessed to having done this. According to some sources, the hostel authorities tried to cover up the incident, however, as per rumours and some media reports, the victims attempted suicide, which the police refuted.

Mohali SSP, Vivek Soni, dismissed all rumours regarding suicide, injuries, or fatalities related to the video. The SSP further cautioned not to spread any rumors and stated that the department is waiting for medical reports and will take action accordingly.

The SSP told the reporter, "It's a matter of a video being shot by a girl student & circulated. FIR has been registered in the matter and the accused student has been arrested. No death reported related to this incident. As per medical records, no attempt (to commit suicide) reported," Hindustan Times reported.

Manisha Gulati, head of the Punjab Women's Commission and Delhi's Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reassured the parents of the student that the accused would be punished.

(With inputs from agencies)

