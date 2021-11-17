Centre tells Supreme Court it is not in favour of work from home, prefers carpool to curb smog

The central government has told the Supreme Court of India that it is not favour of working from home and prefers the option of carpool.

It comes after the apex court had asked state governments of the country to take solid steps in curbing smog that has increased severely after Diwali.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said Centre ''On work-from-home for central government employees, we have said that work has already suffered due to Covid. The number of central government vehicles in Delhi-NCR is not too high. There are more cons than pros when it comes to WFH... it will have a limited impact. We have advised carpooling.''

State governments in NCR have been directed to allow work from home for at least 50 per cent of their employees in offices in NCR till Sunday and encourage private establishments to follow suit. Trucks carrying non-essential items have been banned from entering Delhi till Sunday.

More children are in hospital with breathing problems as pollution levels remain dangerously high in the city of 20 million.

India's capital has shut schools and coal plants as it battles dangerous levels of air pollution in the region.

The move comes after India led the charge at the weekend to weaken anti-coal pledges at the UN COP26 climate summit, with critics saying it prioritised economic growth over the planet's future.

Delhi's air quality improved marginally, registering the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) at 375 on Wednesday from 403 the day before. Authorities, however, said no major improvement is likely till Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies)