Centre launches Rs 6000 crore Atal Bhujal Yojana to improve groundwater management 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched an official plan to tackle water scarcity in the country, focussing on seven states where groundwater levels are critically low.

"New India has to be prepared to deal with any situation of the water crisis," PM Modi said at the launch event.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet gave its approval for the implementation of the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a central sector scheme with a total outlay of Rs 6,000 crore to be implemented over five years (2020-2021 to 2024-2025).

The scheme aims to improve groundwater management through community participation in identified priority areas in seven states -- Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. Implementation of the scheme is expected to benefit nearly 8,350-gram panchayats in 78 districts in these states.

The States have been selected according to several criteria, including the degree of groundwater exploitation and degradation, established legal and regulatory instruments, institutional readiness, and experience in implementing initiatives related to groundwater management.

(With inputs from ANI)