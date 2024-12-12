Kurla, India

The inside chaos of the BEST bus which had mowed down seven people in the Kurla area of Mumbai was captured on CCTV.

In the CCTV footage, bus driver Sanjay More was seen picking up two backpacks from the cabin and jumping out from a window - which was broken - after the incident.

On Wednesday (Dec 11), four to five videos of the incident, each having a duration of 50 seconds to more than one minute, went viral on social media platforms.

Here's what was recorded in the CCTV footage

In the video, passengers appeared in panic as the bus ran wildly, hitting pedestrians and vehicles on the way on Monday night (Dec 9) in Kurla (west).

Inside the bus, some passengers tightly held to the poles and handles while others got up from their seats to understand the mayhem as the bus moved ahead.

And as the bus came to a halt, the passengers started jumping out of the broken windows. In a clip, Sanjay More was seen jumping out from a shattered cabin window with two black backpacks, which was on the left side of the bus.

The bus conductor also left from the rear side door. The electric bus, which went out of control, was operated by the civic-run Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST).

The bus rammed into vehicles and passengers on the SG Barve Marg in Kurla (West) at around 9.30 pm on Monday (Dec 9).

Apart from killing seven people and injuring 42 others, the accident also damaged 22 vehicles.

Police arrest bus driver

Police arrested the bus driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder and he will be kept in remand custody till December 21.

As per media reports, More did not have any experience of driving electric vehicles and only went through a 10-day training for steering EVs.

On Wednesday (Dec 11), officials of BEST and the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) held meetings with private operators and said that the focus will be shifted to the training of the drivers and extra safety steps will be adopted.

A breath analyser test will also be made mandatory by BEST for drivers.

(With inputs from agencies)