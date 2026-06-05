/CBSE reports cyber attacks on class 12 post-result services portal, FIR lodged

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) lodged a complaint with Delhi Police on Friday regarding coordinated cyber attacks on its Post-Result Services Portal. However, the board assured students and parents that “no data breach or unauthorised access has been detected."

"The portal caters to lakhs of students across the country for availing post-result services, and disruption to its functioning has the potential to adversely impact a large number of stakeholders, cause significant public inconvenience, and affect public order and create dissatisfaction amongst students against the Board," the press release stated.

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After the complaint was made with the Intelligence Fusion & Strategic Operations (IFSO), the Cyber Unit of Delhi Police, a First Information Report (FIR) was filed in the case under relevant provisions of the Information Technology Act, and an investigation is underway.

“On the basis of the complaint filed by CBSE regarding a series of coordinated cyber attacks on its portal, a case under Section 66 read with Sec 43(f) of the IT Act has been registered and investigation taken up,” said the Delhi Police.

"No data breach detected"

The board after making the complaint assured that “no data breach or unauthorised access has been detected."

"It is emphasized that despite these malicious attempts, CBSE's systems and databases remain secure and uncompromised. No data breach or unauthorized access has been detected," the board said in the release.