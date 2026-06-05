/Why India may need Russian Su-57s before its indigenous AMCA project takes flight? WION decodes

Russian President Vladimir Putin has offered India its fifth-generation stealth aircraft, Sukhoi Su-57, suggesting that the combat jet could even be jointly made with New Delhi in line with the strong strategic partnership between the two nations. The move came after persistent supply chain disruptions triggered by the war in Ukraine, which has forced India to aggressively diversify its military procurement strategy.



After years of assessing several options for a fifth-generation fighter jet, India has embarked on the Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, widely regarded as the largest indigenous aerospace programme of the country. Against this backdrop, the Russian President reiterated Moscow's interest in partnering with New Delhi on the Su-57 aircraft programme. With the AMCA project unlikely to enter the Indian Air Force (IAF) before 2035, the government is reportedly exploring the possibility of acquiring at least two squadrons or around 36 Su-57s, subject to the aircraft meeting the technical and operational requirements.

What is India's Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project?

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The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) is the indigenous, fifth-generation, twin-engine, all-weather stealth multirole combat aircraft of India, which is currently in the development phase for the Indian Air Force and Indian Navy. The project is being designed to ensure India's air power, prompting the jet to feature low observable (stealth) technology, internal weapons bays, advanced avionics, and supercruise capabilities.



The project is being spearheaded by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA), a body under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), representing a massive leap in the domestic defence capabilities of India. Traditionally, the production of flagship combat aircraft in India has been primarily led by state-run Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). However, the AMCA project marks a major structural shift by adopting a competitive consortium-based model.



The Indian government has started actively bringing top private aerospace and defence manufacturing firms into the core of the project. The development aims to fulfil reduced developmental delays, build supply chain resilience, and rapidly scale up production.

Why Russia's Su-57s before India's AMCA project?

The primary reason is that the timelines simply do not match, as India's own AMCA fighter jet is not likely to be mass-produced and ready for actual combat until the mid-2030s. However, India's neighbours already have fast-growing fleets of stealth planes that include China, which has already deployed over 200 active J-20 stealth fighters and is currently testing its new, carrier-ready J-35, and Pakistan has shown clear interest in buying Chinese FC-31 stealth jets. This threatens to take away the long-standing technical advantage of the Indian Air Force along its western border as well as the border with China.



Therefore, India urgently required a heavy stealth jet in order to keep its enemies in check. To meet this requirement, Russia’s upgraded Su-57 fighter, which comes with advanced Product 30 engines, is a ready-to-go option. It also fits perfectly with the massive repair and maintenance setups India already uses for its other Russian jets, like the Su-30MKI.