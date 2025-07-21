/CBSE makes CCTV surveillance mandatory in schools, says safety of students is top priority

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) issued a directive to all its affiliated schools on Monday, telling them to install high-resolution CCTV cameras having audio-visual recording facilities and ensure proper coverage of all areas frequently accessed by both students and staff. The directive, which is now mandatory, aims to augment the safety of students across school campuses.

All CBSE-affiliated schools, whether government, government-aided, or private, now must install a CCTV system that supports realtime audiovisual monitoring with enough storage capacity to ensure that a minimum recording of 15 days is available and can be accessed for review by authorities if needed.

CCTV surveillance must in classrooms and common areas

CCTV cameras will have to be compulsorily installed at all school entry and exit points, lobbies, corridors, staircases, classrooms, laboratories, libraries, canteens, storerooms, playgrounds, and other shared spaces, except toilets and washrooms.

The surveillance system must have storage devices that retain at least 15 days of recorded footage. The Board has instructed schools to preserve a backup of the recordings and maintain the system regularly.

The purpose is to ensure comprehensive surveillance coverage across the campus, enhancing the security framework already in place.

CBSE directive follows NCPCR safety recommendations

The updated safety measures are in accordance with the Manual on Safety and Security of Children in Schools issued by the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR). The manual says that schools must provide a safe environment that shields children from abuse, violence, natural or man-made disasters, fire hazards, transportation issues, and emotional harm.

Emotional safety is highlighted as an area of concern, particularly in the context of bullying. The guidance notes that bullying can lead to reduced self-esteem and chronic stress among students, making preventive monitoring and a supportive environment critical.

‘Ensuring student safety primary responsibility of every school’