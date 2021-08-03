CBSE class 10 results: 99.04% students pass as girls outshine boys

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) declared class 10 exam results on Tuesday as girls outshone boys.

99.04 per cent students passed the class 10 exams as girls gained an advantage of 0.35 per cent over boys.

Students in Trivandrum achieved the highest pass percentage of 99.99 per cent followed by Bengaluru with 99.96 per cent and Chennai with 99.94 per cent.

The board exams were cancelled this year due to the second wave of coronavirus as the results were announced on the basis of an alternate assessment policy.

The number of students scoring between 90 and 95 per cent increased from 1,84,358 to 2,00,962, according to CBSE.

According to the policy laid down to assess students, 20 marks for each subject were for internal assessment with 80 marks calculated on basis of the students' performance in various tests or exams throughout the year.

CBSE said no merit list will be declared this year and no merit certificates will be issued to students.

According to CBSE, over 57,000 students had scored above 95 per cent in class 10 while the number of candidates scoring between 90 and 95 per cent had gone up to over two lakh.

Last year, the board had partially cancelled the exams due to the nationwide lockdown while declaring results on the basis of scores in the subjects for which exams were already conducted.

