CBI probe recommended against Oxfam India for alleged violation of FCRA

The Union Home Ministry on Thursday directed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the affairs of the Indian arm of the global NGO Oxfam for alleged violation of the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, sources said.

Oxfam India has been transferring foreign contributions to various entities, including other NGOs, the home ministry said. This is happening despite it registering under the FCRA, which prohibits such transfers.

Oxfam India has not said anything on the matter yet.

A survey by the Income Tax department found multiple emails that revealed that Oxfam India was allegedly planning to pass over provisions of the FCRA. This they were planning to do by routing funds to other FCRA-registered associations or through the for-profit consultancy route, they said.

Oxfam India was also "exposed" as a probable instrument of the foreign policy of foreign organisations or entities, those that have funded the NGO liberally over the years, they said.

Oxfam India allegedly routed funds to the Delhi-based think tank Centre for Policy Research (CPR) through its associates and employees in the form of a commission.

The TDS data of Oxfam India also shows the same wherein a payment of Rs 12,71,188 made to the CPR in 2019-20 can be seen. Oxfam India received Rs 1.50 crore worth of foreign investments directly into its foreign contribution utilisation account instead of receiving them in the designated FCRA account, sources said.

All these findings led the home ministry to recommend a CBI probe against Oxfam India.

The Income-tax department probed the CPR, Oxfam India, and a media foundation, in September.

Oxfam India is the second NGO in a month against whom a CBI probe has been recommended for alleged violation of FCRA.

On March 20, a CBI inquiry was recommended against Aman Biradari, an NGO established by writer and human rights activist Harsh Mander.

Oxfam India's FCRA licence was suspended in January 2022, after which the NGO filed a revision petition with the home ministry. The FCRA licence of CPR was suspended for six months on March 1 for alleged violation of the laws.

(With inputs from agencies)

