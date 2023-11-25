CBI starts investigation in ‘cash-for-query’ allegations against Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra

India's premier investigative agency, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has started investigating allegations against Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra related to the 'cash-for-query' controversy, media reports said citing sources.

While a senior CBI official reportedly clarified that no Preliminary Enquiry (PE) has been registered yet, an investigation has been initiated after the matter was referred by the anti-corruption body Lokpal.

Moitra is under scrutiny for her involvement in the "cash-for-query" controversy, with the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee recently recommending her expulsion from the Lower House of the Indian Parliament.

The committee, which investigated the allegations adopted a report with a 6:4 majority, proposing the expulsion of the TMC member.

Moitra had faced the Ethics Committee on November 2 where she, along with opposition members, walked out citing concerns over the of questioning and the alleged imposition of "personal questions."

Other opposition members, including BSP MP Danish Ali, Janata Dal (United) MP Giridhari Yadav, and Congress MP Uttam Kumar Reddy, also walked out, raising objections to the proceedings.

Also Read | Revered Hindu temple razed in Pakistan, another one destroyed for coffee house

In her letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Moitra complained of "unethical, sordid, prejudiced behaviour" during the meeting.

Allegations by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey

The allegations against Moitra were initially raised by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who accused her of targeting the Adani Group in Parliament. Dubey on October 21 complained to the anti-corruption watchdog Lokpal, alleging that Moitra had accepted bribes to pose questions in Parliament on behalf of businessman Darshan Hiranandani.

Watch | 26/11 Mumbai attacks' youngest eyewitness: 'I wanted to shoot Kasab' | WION Exclusive × The draft report from the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee suggested that the "serious misdemeanours" by Mahua Moitra warrant "severe punishment." The final decision will be taken by House Speaker Om Birla.