Revered Hindu temple demolished in Pakistan, another destroyed for building coffee house: Report

In yet another blatant show of hostilities towards minorities, Pakistan reportedly demolished a revered Hindu temple in the city of Mithi in Sindh province.

The authorities in the Tharparkar district cited a court order to carry out the destruction of Hinglaj Mata Mandir (temple).

But it was not the only temple that fell victim to Pakistan’s intolerance for religious minorities. According to a report by CNN News 18, Pakistan also carried out the demolition of a part of the Sharda Peeth Mandir (temple) near the Line of Control (The de-facto border between India and Pakistan).

Disturbing visuals from Sharda peeth PoK 😡 Disheartened to see the peripheral wall of our Sharda sarvagnya peeth across LoC in Distt.Neelum broken and stones thereof carted away. Further there are some more encroachments going on. Revealed by our civil society members across LoC… — Ravinder Pandita(Save Sharda) (@panditaAPMCC63) November 21, 2023

Shockingly, the demolition was given the green light even though a standing Supreme Court order prohibited so. The demolition was reportedly carried out to make way for a coffee house which is scheduled to be inaugurated later this month.