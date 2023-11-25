Revered Hindu temple demolished in Pakistan, another destroyed for building coffee house: Report
The authorities in the Tharparkar district of Sindh province cited a court order to carry out the destruction of the Hinglaj Mata Mandir (temple).
In yet another blatant show of hostilities towards minorities, Pakistan reportedly demolished a revered Hindu temple in the city of Mithi in Sindh province.
The authorities in the Tharparkar district cited a court order to carry out the destruction of Hinglaj Mata Mandir (temple).
But it was not the only temple that fell victim to Pakistan’s intolerance for religious minorities. According to a report by CNN News 18, Pakistan also carried out the demolition of a part of the Sharda Peeth Mandir (temple) near the Line of Control (The de-facto border between India and Pakistan).
Disturbing visuals from Sharda peeth PoK 😡 Disheartened to see the peripheral wall of our Sharda sarvagnya peeth across LoC in Distt.Neelum broken and stones thereof carted away. Further there are some more encroachments going on. Revealed by our civil society members across LoC… pic.twitter.com/MeVtl8AjVW— Ravinder Pandita(Save Sharda) (@panditaAPMCC63) November 21, 2023
Shockingly, the demolition was given the green light even though a standing Supreme Court order prohibited so. The demolition was reportedly carried out to make way for a coffee house which is scheduled to be inaugurated later this month.
Previous such instances
Earlier in July, another Hindu temple was demolished in the Islamic country after being declared an ‘old and dangerous structure’.
The Mari Mata Temple in Karachi’s Soldier Bazar was razed to the ground by bulldozers in the presence of a heavy contingent of police force.
The temple was built 150 years ago and covered some 400 to 500 square yards in the area. The land of the temple had been the target of land grabbers and developers for quite some time.
Karachi is home to various ancient Hindu temples, highlighting the significant presence of Hindus, the largest minority community in Pakistan. Predominantly residing in the Sindh province, they share culture, traditions, and language with Muslim residents.
Systematic persecution of Hindus
Government sources concede that atrocities against Hindus are not isolated incidents, with persistent challenges such as targeted violence, killings, and encroachments on their lands. Local involvement, often backed by the government, forms a disturbing pattern, indicating ongoing persecution.
Watch: Hindu temple in Pakistan's Sindh attacked with rocket launchers
The intensity of this religious intolerance is such that even UNESCO-recognised Sharda Peeth fell victim to destruction, contradicting international preservation efforts and raising concerns about safeguarding cultural and religious heritage in the region.
(With inputs from agencies)