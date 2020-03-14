Case registered against unknown persons for showing black flags to Jyotiraditya Scindia

A case has been registered against 30 unidentified persons on Saturday for showing black flags to BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia and trying to stop his convoy while he was on his way to Bhopal Airport.

According to the complaint filed with the police, around 30 people showed black flags to Scindia and tried to stop his motorcade in Kamala Park area here on Friday.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister and BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan had alleged that there was an attempt to attack Scindia and demanded an investigation into the incident.

"Law and order has totally collapsed in the state. There was an attempt to attack him by stopping his car and throwing stones at it," said Chouhan.

This comes after 22 Congress legislators resigned from the party following Scindia`s resignation earlier this week, putting the Kamal Nath-led government in crisis.