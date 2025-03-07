The chief of Canada's national security agency, Canadian Security Intelligence Service's (CSIS) Daniel Rogers is set to visit India for the annual intelligence gathering due to take place in mid March. Rogers, who was appointed director of CSIS in February, was previously Deputy National Security and Intelligence Advisor to the Canadian Prime Minister, with a career rooted in national security and intelligence spanning over two decades.

The visit comes amid strained India Canada ties. Relations hit a low point in 2023 when outgoing Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alleged Indian involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. India rejected these claims as baseless, accusing Canada of harbouring Khalistani extremists.

Four Indian nationals—Karan Brar, Kamalpreet Singh, Karanpreet Singh, and Amandeep Singh—were arrested by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) in May 2024, charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder of Nijjar who is listed as a terrorist by India and had an active role in promoting Khalistani ideology. In October 2024, ties were further strained after India withdrew its high commissioner Sanjay Verma, and expelled Canada’s acting High Commissioner Stewart Wheeler.

Trudeau’s resignation on January 6, 2025, after a decade in office, offers a possible reset. This Sunday, Canada's liberal party will announce its new leader to replace Justin Trudeau. The winner will become Canada’s next prime minister until a federal election is called later this year.

According to political buzz, Mark Carney, who was in the past governor of Bank of Canada, could be the next leader of the liberal party and the Canadian Prime Minister. In a recent remark, he said that he would like to rebuild ties with India, if he comes the next Prime Minister of the country. Other notable candidates include Chrystia Freeland, ex-finance minister and deputy PM.

India hosts an annual gathering of the intelligence chiefs, which is led by India’s National Security Council Secretariat (NSCS). UK this time will be represented by its National security advisor Jonathan Powell. Other countries who will be present at the gathering include many western partners of India, from many countries of west Asia, including Saudi Arabia and representation from Russia as well. The initiative, which is happening for the 4th consecutive year, started in 2022. Last year, intel chiefs and representative from 25 countries participated. The agenda often reflects contemporary global issues, with key focus on counter terror and global conflicts.