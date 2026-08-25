/‘Can’t work much now’: Nitin Gadkari sparks retirement speculation amid Cabinet reshuffle buzz

Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari has sparked speculation about his political future after saying the younger generation should be allowed to take over, amid reports of a possible reshuffle and expansion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Union Cabinet.

Gadkari made the remarks while addressing the Eklavya Ekal Vidyalaya Teacher-Supervisor Training Class in Katol, Nagpur. He said he could no longer work as much as he used to and recalled his three decades in public life, during which he experienced both successes and setbacks.

“I have been continuously working in public life for the last 30 years. I have seen many ups and downs and received many awards. But I can’t work much now; the new generation should be given a chance to work,” he was quoted as saying by News18 Marathi.

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The comments come amid speculation over a possible expansion of the Union Cabinet and changes in ministerial responsibilities. His remarks have consequently triggered discussion over whether he was signalling a gradual shift from active politics.

Gadkari has not announced his retirement from politics or said that he plans to leave the Union Cabinet. His comments have also been interpreted as a call for generational change rather than a formal announcement about stepping down.

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Gadkari reflects on health and lifestyle

Reflecting on changes in his lifestyle, Gadkari said he once had a less disciplined routine while working for the party. “Earlier, while doing party work, I used to eat samosas and sleep anywhere. But after the Corona period, I became disciplined and now do yoga every day without fail. If you are not in good health, power and position are of no use,” Gadkari said.

He also referred to the popular Hindi song “Sajan re jhooth mat bolo, na haathi hai na ghoda hai” while speaking about the importance of life.

“Life is precious,” he added.

Gadkari is a senior member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Cabinet and serves as the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways. His ministry has been central to the government’s road and expressway expansion programme. The Prime Minister’s Office’s latest ministerial records list him as the minister in charge of the Road Transport and Highways portfolio.

Ethanol Controversy

Gadkari has also faced criticism over the government’s ethanol-blended petrol policy. The debate around E20 fuel intensified in recent months, with critics alleging that higher ethanol content could affect some vehicles.

Gadkari has rejected what he described as misinformation surrounding the policy and has taken legal action over allegedly defamatory online content linked to E20.

The issue resurfaced this month after activist Tehseen Poonawalla criticised Gadkari over his comments on ethanol standards.