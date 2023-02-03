Calicut-bound Air India Express flight catches fire mid-air, lands back at Abu Dhabi airport

After flames were detected in one of its engines, a Calicut-bound Air India Express B737-80 aircraft from Abu Dhabi had to make an emergency landing back at Abu Dhabi airport, the country's aviation regulatory body said Friday.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in a statement said the flight which had a total of 184 passengers on board landed safely and none of the passengers was hurt during the incident.

Also Read | Democrat Ilhan Omar ousted from House Foreign Affairs Committee for her anti-Semitic comments

Air India Express told ANI news agency that soon after taking off, the pilot detected a flame when the plane was at about 1,000 feet high. The airline said that the fire was detected in one of the engines and hence the people in charge made the decision to land the flight back to Abu Dhabi airport.

"Today an Air India Express B737-800 aircraft VT-AYC operating flight IX 348 (Abu Dhabi-Calicut) was involved in Airturnback due to the No. 1 engine flameout at 1,000 ft during the climb," DGCA said in a statement.

Also Read | EU Parliament waives immunity from prosecution of two lawmakers in bribery scam probe

In another incident earlier on 23 January, an Air India Express flight from Trivandrum to Muscat suffered a technical glitch. After the snag was detected, the flight was immediately landed, around 45 minutes after taking off. "The flight took off from Trivandrum at 8.30 am and landed back at 9.17 am," the officials added.

Not just technical snags and engine flameouts, in December 2022, a snake was found on a Dubai-bound Air India Express flight. However, the report of a snake on board came when the flight had already landed the Dubai airport. A probe was initiated into the matter by the aviation regulatory body.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE