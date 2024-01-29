CAA will be implemented in India within a week: Union minister
Story highlights
"The CAA will be implemented very soon. It will be implemented within seven days. This is my guarantee," Union Minister Thakur said on Monday (Jan 29).
Union Minister Shantanu Thakur said on Monday (Jan 29) that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented across India within a week. According to a report by the news agency PTI, Union Minister Thakur said that swift implementation of the legislation would be made within seven days. "The CAA will be implemented very soon. It will be implemented within seven days. This is my guarantee," he said.
VIDEO | "Ram Mandir has been inaugurated (in Ayodhya), and within the next seven days, the CAA - Citizenship (Amendment) Act - will be implemented across the country. This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a… pic.twitter.com/f5Ergu5TG3— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2024
On Sunday, he reiterated the remark. Addressing a rally in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, Thakur said, "Ram Mandir has been inaugurated (in Ayodhya), and within the next seven days, the CAA - Citizenship (Amendment) Act - will be implemented across the country. This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a week."
The CAA was enacted by the Modi government in 2019. It aims at granting Indian citizenship to persecuted non-Muslim migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians, from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afghanistan who entered India before Dec 31, 2014.
CAA rules to be notified before dates LS poll are announced
However, the legislation triggered nationwide protests which led to bouts of violence. Critics of the CAA have said that it is discriminatory against Muslims and in violation of the spirit of India's secular constitution, a report by the news agency Reuters said.
Shantanu's remarks come weeks after PTI reported that rules of the CAA could be notified much before the dates of the Lok Sabha election were announced. "We are going to issue the rules for the CAA soon. Once the rules are issued, the law can be implemented and those eligible can be granted Indian citizenship," a government functionary told the news agency.
'Attempting political gimmickry': TMC slams minister's remarks
The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) in West Bengal slammed Shantanu Thakur's remarks. "Our party supremo and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee have clearly said that CAA won't be implemented in West Bengal. The BJP leaders are attempting political gimmickry by making such false promises before the Lok Sabha elections," TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said on Monday, PTI reported.
Also watch | CAA rules will be framed by March 2024 confirms, Union minister
In December last year, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated that the implementation of CAA is inevitable as it is the law of the land.