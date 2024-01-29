CAA will be implemented in India within a week: Union minister

Union Minister Shantanu Thakur said on Monday (Jan 29) that the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) will be implemented across India within a week. According to a report by the news agency PTI, Union Minister Thakur said that swift implementation of the legislation would be made within seven days. "The CAA will be implemented very soon. It will be implemented within seven days. This is my guarantee," he said.

VIDEO | "Ram Mandir has been inaugurated (in Ayodhya), and within the next seven days, the CAA - Citizenship (Amendment) Act - will be implemented across the country. This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a… pic.twitter.com/f5Ergu5TG3 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 29, 2024 ×

On Sunday, he reiterated the remark. Addressing a rally in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas, Thakur said, "Ram Mandir has been inaugurated (in Ayodhya), and within the next seven days, the CAA - Citizenship (Amendment) Act - will be implemented across the country. This is my guarantee. Not just in West Bengal, the CAA would be implemented in every state of India within a week."