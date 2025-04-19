At least four died after a four-storey building collapsed in northeast Delhi in the early hours of Saturday, with rescue and search operations underway as around 10 people are still feared trapped. The incident happened in the Mustafabad area.

Advertisment

Also read: Man who raped air hostess while on ventilator in India's Gurugram, arrested

Sandeep Lamba, Additional DCP, North East District, said, "The incident took place at 3:00 am (IST) in the morning. 14 people were rescued, but four among them succumbed. It was a four-storey building, rescue operation is underway. 8-10 people are still feared trapped." National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and police teams were present at the scene.

Also read: National Herald case: BJP protests near Congress office over 'misappropriation of public money'

Advertisment

While speaking from the spot, Rajendra Atwal, the Divisional Fire Officer, said, "We received a call regarding a house collapse around 2:50 am. We reached the spot and found out that the entire building had collapsed and people were trapped under the debris."

Also read: ‘Focus on protecting own minorities’: India hits back at Bangladesh’s ‘unwarranted comments’ on West Bengal violence

A local resident shared a CCTV video which showed the exact moment the building collapsed.

Advertisment

Watch the video here:

#WATCH | Delhi: Mustafabad building collapse caught on camera.



As per Delhi Police, "Among the 10 people who were taken out, 4 succumbed. Rescue operations still underway"



(Source - local resident) https://t.co/lXyDvOpZ3q pic.twitter.com/NlknYWODRR — ANI (@ANI) April 19, 2025

Here's what eyewitnesses say

Shehzad Ahmed, a relative of one of the deceased, told ANI, "The building collapsed around 2.30-3 am. It was a four-storey building. Two of my nephews have died. My sister, brother-in-law and niece are also injured. They are admitted to GTB Hospital."

Also read: What is Article 142? Indian VP calls it 'a nuclear missile' against democracy | WION Explains

An eyewitness said, "Two men and two daughters-in-law stay here. The oldest daughter-in-law has three children, second daughter-in-law has three children...right now we don't know anything. They are nowhere to be seen."