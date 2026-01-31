Union Budget 2026: NSE and BSE to hold rare trading session on Sunday, February 1

By presenting the Union Budget 2026 on February 1, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman would become the country’s first finance minister to present nine Union Budgets consecutively and the second to present it on a Sunday. Prior to Sitharaman, Yashwant Sinha presented the financial document on February 28, 1999, which was a Sunday. To mark the occasion, the country’s stock markets will also remain open for trading on Sunday, February 1. The special weekend session will let investors respond to policy announcements in real time during market hours.

The National Stock Exchange and the Bombay Stock Exchange will conduct a full trading session, making this only the second instance since Independence that equity markets will operate on a Sunday. Generally, the stock and commodity markets are closed on weekends. Previously, markets were open on Saturday during the Union Budget 2025.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Both NSE and BSE will follow standard trading timings. The pre-open session will run from 9 am to 9:08 am, followed by normal trading between 9:15 am and 3:30 pm. Trade modifications will be allowed until 4:15 pm.

With the Budget speech scheduled for 11 am, markets will remain live while major announcements are made, leading to immediate sector-wise reactions.

This will be the third full Budget of the Modi 3.0 government.

Commodity markets will also remain operational on Sunday

Besides, NSE and BSE, the commodity markets will also remain operational on Sunday. The Multi Commodity Exchange will conduct a special live session, with the pre-open starting at 8:45 am and regular trading from 9 am to 5 pm. Client code modifications will be permitted until 5:15 pm.

The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange will also remain open, with trading scheduled from 10 am to 5 pm.

Budget speech timing

The Union Budget 2026 will be presented in Parliament’s Central Hall, with the live telecast of the Budget speech beginning sharply at 11 am. The proceedings will air live on Sansad TV and Doordarshan’s DD National channel. WION will also broadcast the speech live.