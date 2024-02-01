Budget 2024: What's become cheaper or costlier in last five years? Check year-wise list of items

Budget 2024 Cheaper Costlier Items List: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the interim Budget 2024 on Thursday (Feb 01). This interim budget will look after the country's financial needs until a new government comes into power after the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

It was Nirmala Sitharaman's sixth budget. In her speech, she said, "People are living better and earning better, with even greater aspirations for the future. Average real income of the people has increased by fifty per cent. Inflation is moderate. People are getting empowered, equipped and enabled to pursue their aspirations."

Ahead of the budget presentation, the general public is curious to know what items will become affordable or what are the items likely to become more expensive. Previously, there have been price differences in electronic gadgets, home appliances, vehicles and jewellery.

However, it is noteworthy that there was no announcement regarding what got cheaper or more expensive in the Budget Speech 2024 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Let's take a look at what has become more expensive or cheaper over the past five years. Here's a year-by-year list:

Union Budget 2023-2024 Costlier and Cheaper

Cheaper: TVs, smartphones, compressed gas, shrimp feed, lab-grown diamonds, machinery for manufacturing lithium-ion cells for EVs

Costlier: Cigarettes, bicycles, imitation jewellery, air travel, electric chimney, copper scrap, textiles

Union Budget 2022-2023

Cheaper: Imitation jewellery, computers, mobile phones, laptops, cut and polished diamonds, gems

Costlier: Umbrellas, imported items, unblended fuel, chocolates, smartwatches and their earbuds

Union Budget 2021-2022

Cheaper: Gold, silver, leather products, nylon clothes, products made of iron, steel and copper

Costlier: Solar cells, mobile phones and chargers, imported gems and precious stones, imported AC and fridge compressors, imported auto parts

Union Budget 2020-2021

Cheaper: Raw sugar, skimmed milk, soya fibre, soya protein, certain alcoholic beverages, agro-animal based products, import of newsprint, lightweight and coated paper, purified terephthalic acid

Costlier: Medical equipment, footwear, furniture, wall fans, cigarettes and other tobacco products, clay iron, steel, copper, CV parts

Union Budget 2019-2020

Cheaper: Affordable houses, set-top boxes, imported defence equipment, imported parts of EVs, camera modules, mobile phone chargers, imported raw material for making artificial kidneys, imported wool fibre, wool tops

Costlier: Petrol, diesel, cash withdrawal over Rs 1 crore a year, fully-imported cars, split ACs, cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco products, imported auto parts, imported stainless steel products, imported gold and other precious metals, imported paper and paper products including printed books, imported plugs, sockets and switches, CTV cameras, loudspeakers