Budget 2024: Finance Minister Sitharaman sets target to create more women millionaires

India Budget 2024: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described women as one of the four major 'castes', whose needs, aspirations and welfare remain Prime Minister Narendra Modi administration's 'highest priority' during her sixth consecutive budget speech in Indian parliament on Feb 1, 2024.

"Their empowerment and well-being will drive the country forward," Sitharaman said, while referring to the welfare of the poor, women, youth, and farmers.

Finance Minister Sitharaman said that the "empowerment of women through entrepreneurship, ease of living and dignity has gained momentum" in the last ten years when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was first elected to power.

"Thirty crore (300mn) Mudra Yojana loans have been given to women entrepreneurs. Female enrolment in higher education has gone up by twenty-eight per cent in ten years. In STEM [Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths] courses, girls and women constitute 43 per cent enrolment, one of the highest in the world," Sitharaman said.

All these measures are reflected in the increasing participation of women in the workforce, the finance minister added.

"Making Triple Talaq illegal, reservation of one-third seats for women in the Lok Sabha and State Legislative assemblies, and giving over seventy per cent houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana in rural areas to women as sole or joint owners have enhanced their dignity," Sitharaman said while referring to the legislative end to the archaic practice of pronouncement of divorce by Muslim men divorcing the women by simply speaking the word thrice.

Focus on 'Lakhpati Didi' (millionaire sister) scheme

The finance minister said that eighty-three lakh (8.3 million) Self-Help Groups (SHGs) with nine crore (90 million) women are "transforming rural socio-economic landscape with empowerment and self-reliance".

"They are an inspiration to others. Their achievements will be recognised through honouring them. Buoyed by the success, it has been decided to enhance the target for Lakhpati Didi from 2 crore [20 million] to 3 crore [30 million]," Sitharaman said.

Sitharaman brings attention to Cervical Cancer vaccination

Finance Minister Sitharaman said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's administration will "encourage vaccination for girls in age group of 9 to 14 years for the prevention of cervical cancer".

Sitharaman added that various schemes for maternal and child care will be brought under one comprehensive programme for "synergy in implementation".

"Upgradation of anganwadi centres under "Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 will be expedited for improved nutrition delivery, early childhood care and development."