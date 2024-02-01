Budget 2024: 'Amrit Peedhi' to 'Kartavya Kaal', all new Hindi phrases used by Nirmala Sitharaman in her speech

Budget 2024: India’s Interim Budget for the financial year 2024-25 was presented at the Parliament by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday (Feb 1). The parliamentary session started at 11:00 am IST in the presence of Lok Sabha (Upper House) speaker Om Birla.

During the Budget speech, FM Sitharaman spoke for about 58 minutes, which is said to be her shortest speech ever. In the speech, she used some unique Hindi words that will become the torchbearer of the government’s vision for the country in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Here’s a complete analysis of some of those words and phrases:

Budget 2024: Meaning of unique Hindi words used by FM Nirmala Sitharaman

Right on with the opening remarks of the speech, Sitharaman mentioned ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ (Together with all, Development for all) as the mantra of government. She further added ‘Sabka Vishvas’ (Trust of all) to this catchphrase and emphasised that the current government strengthened its mantra of inclusivity.

‘Sabka Prayaas’ (Effort of all)

Sitharaman once again accentuated another similar phrase ‘ Sabka Prayas’ to tell how the whole nation overcame the challenge of the pandemic and came out of it to lay the solid foundations for the ‘Amrit Kaal’.

‘Amrit Kaal’ (Golden Era)

Though the term ‘Amrit Kaal’ is not new, as it was first mentioned by PM Narendra Modi in 2021 during the Independence Day speech, FM Sitharaman reiterated the term several times in her budget speech today. ‘Amrit Kaal’ is the period of the next 25 years between India’s 75th and 100th independence anniversaries.

'Sawragin, Sawrasparshi, Sawrasamaweshi' (all-around, all-pervasive and all-inclusive)

"Our Government is working with an approach to development that is all-round, all-pervasive and all-inclusive", said Sitharaman. It will aim to cover all castes and people at all levels. Finance Minister further said, that to make India a developed nation, it is crucial to empower the capability of all kinds of people in the country.

‘Viksit Bharat’ (Developed India)

The government aim to make India a ‘Viksit Bharat or Developed India by 2047, said Sitharaman. The vision for achieving this tall goal is to make India prosperous in harmony with nature, with infrastructure and with ample opportunities for all citizens and across all regions of the country.

'Amrit Peedhi' (Golden Generation)

Drawing on the 'amrit kaal' analogy, Sitharaman, in her speech, referred to the youth of India as ‘Amrit Peedhi’. The Budget this year aims to empower our youth and "help the ‘Amrit Peedhi’ realise their dreams", she said.

'Panchamrit' (Five Nectars)

India is moving forward firmly for the ‘panchamrit’ and net-zero carbon emission by 2070 to usher in green industrial and economic transition, Sitharaman had said. This Budget builds on our focus on green growth. Another Sanskrit term, 'Panchamrit' refers to the five nectar elements.

‘Jai Anusandhan’ (Hail Innovation)

“Prime Minister Shastri gave the slogan of ‘Jai Jawan Jai Kisan. Prime Minister Vajpayee made that ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan’. Prime Minister Modi has furthered that to ‘Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan and Jai Anusandhan’, as innovation is the foundation of development”, noted Sitharaman. The focus will now shift to innovation and research in technology with a focus on tech–savvy youth.

‘Kartavya Kaal’ (Era of Commitment)

Prime Minister in his Independence Day address to the nation said, “We commit ourselves to national development, with new inspirations, new consciousness, new resolutions, as the country opens up immense possibilities and opportunities”. This is termed as ‘Kartavya Kaal’ by FM Sitharaman. With this government will work on strengthening and expanding the economy with high growth, to create conditions for people to realise their aspirations.