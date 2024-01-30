Budget 2024 speech LIVE streaming: When and where to watch Budget live on mobile app and other platforms

Budget 2024 LIVE: Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman is all set to introduce the Interim Budget 2024 on February 1 (Thurs). The complete budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025 will be presented in July, regardless of whether the incoming government is new or a re-elected one.

This budget will also mark the conclusive budget of the second term of the Modi government. The officials involved in the budget's formulation are currently in a 'lock-in' period, adhere to strict confidentiality measures for the final document.

Here’s how to watch the Interim Budget 2024 LIVE:

Where to watch the LIVE streaming of Union Budget 2024?

People can watch the LIVE presentation of Nirmala Sitharaman's Interim Budget 2024-2025 on Sansad TV and Doordarshan. The live telecast will also be available on their YouTube channels. Press Information Bureau (PIB) will also stream Budget 2023 on their online platforms.

When the LIVE streaming of Budget 2024 will start?- Time and Date

Interim Budget 2024-2025 is scheduled to be tabled on February 1 by FM Nirmala Sitharaman and is expected to commence at 11:00 am.

Which YouTube channels will show the LIVE streaming of Budget 2024 and FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech?

Following channels YouTube handle will be streaming the Union Budget and the entire speech of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman:

DD News

Zee News

WION News

Sansad TV

How to download the Budget 2024 and other important documents?

You can access the Budget 2024 documents in a “paperless form” through the Union Budget Mobile App. All essential Budget documents, including the Annual Financial Statement, Demand for Grants, and the Finance Bill as mandated by the Constitution of India.

The app will be accessible on both the Android and iOS operating systems and is bilingual (English and Hindi).