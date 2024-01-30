Have a look at PM Modi’s personal diary featuring Mahatma Gandhi’s quotes

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (Jan 30) paid tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 76th death anniversary, along with Indian President Droupadi Murmu. Taking to social media platform X, Modi wrote, “I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfill their vision for our nation.” I pay homage to Pujya Bapu on his Punya Tithi. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred for our nation. Their sacrifices inspire us to serve the people and fulfil their vision for our nation. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 30, 2024 × Meanwhile, the official PM Modi archive handle on X shared some pictures of his personal diary where he had written Gandhi’s quotes.

Watch: India: Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi Unity and Justice march to enter Bihar on January 29 × "We bring to you pages from Narendra Modi's personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read Mahatma Gandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi's quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him. These entries continued to guide his interactions later on," the Modi Archive wrote on social media. We bring to you pages from @narendramodi's personal diary, which demonstrate that not only did he extensively read #MahatmaGandhi, but he also wrote down Gandhi's quotes in his personal diary as something of inspirational value to him. These entries continued to guide his… pic.twitter.com/MCvgCBMCx1 — Modi Archive (@modiarchive) January 30, 2024 × Modi Archive offers users a glimpse into the PM’s personal life and career through archival records and anecdotes.

Modi was also joined by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister Hardeep Puri at Gandhi’s memorial in Rajghat. The ministers and leaders also observed a two-minute silence followed by a gun salute.

Here are some of Gandhi’s quotes from PM Modi’s personal dairy.



1. "I have no weapon but love to wield authority over anyone."



2. "My greed of [sic] nonviolence is an extremely active force. It has no room for cowardice or even weakness. There is hope for a violent man to be someday nonviolent, but there is none for a coward."



3. "There is sufficiency in the world for man's need but not for man's greed."



4. "If blood be shed, let it be our own. Let us cultivate the calm courage to die without killing."



Mahatma Gandhi, who played a key role in India’s independence from the Britishers, was shot dead on this day by Nathuram Godse in 1948. January 30 is observed as Martyrs' Day in India.