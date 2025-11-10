/Budgam Police cracks down on US-based separatist Ghulam Nabi Fai’s network in J&K

As part of its continued efforts to dismantle separatist networks and Pakistan-backed terror ecosystems, Budgam Police on Monday (Nov 10, 2025) carried out a massive crackdown on the separatist network of Ghulam Nabi Fai @ Dr Fai S/o Habib-ul-Llah Shah, a native of Wadwan Budgam and presently residing in the United States of America. In addition, multiple searches were conducted by Budgam Police to target his network

Dr Fai is involved in FIR No. 46/2020 under Sections 10, 13 and 39 of the ULA(P) Act and Section 66 of the IT Act at Police Station Budgam. The Hon’ble Court of Special Judge NIA, Budgam, has already declared him a ‘proclaimed offender’ on April 30, 2025, in connection with the said case. Proceedings of attachment of his property are also being carried out by Budgam Police.

Budgam Police intensified its crackdown

The accused heads the Washington-based Kashmiri American Council (KAC), backed by Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), and is known for propagating Pakistan’s narrative on Kashmir. In a recent interview with a Turkey-based TV channel, Dr Fai made statements supporting the banned organisation JKLF (Y), declared unlawful vide Government Notification S.O. 1403(E) Dated March 22, 2019.

During the operation, multiple houses were searched, and several individuals were detained for questioning. The action forms part of the J&K Police’s Zero-Tolerance Policy against terrorism and separatist support networks.