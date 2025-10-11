/BSF welcomes 167 new recruits in grand passing out parade at Kashmir Training Centre

In a stirring ceremony marking their transformation from raw recruits to disciplined guardians of the nation, 167 Constables (Tradesmen) from Batch No. 44 of the Border Security Force (BSF) took their oath as "Seema Praharis" during a Passing Out Parade and Attestation Ceremony at the Subsidiary Training Centre (STC) in Humhama, Kashmir, on Saturday.

The event, held under crisp autumn skies, symbolized the recruits' first step into national service, drawing young men from diverse corners of India. Chief Guest Solomon Yash Kumar Minz, IPS, Inspector General (IG) of STC Kashmir BSF, was warmly welcomed by Commandant Yoginder Agarwal, CI, STC Kashmir. IG Minz inspected the impeccably synchronized parade, a testament to the recruits' rigorous 44-week training regimen.

In his address, IG Minz lauded the BSF's storied legacy as the nation's frontline defense force, crediting it with thwarting border threats since its founding, while also battling foreign-sponsored terrorism and internal militancy with “unparalleled valor and steely determination.” He stressed the vital need for seamless coordination among security agencies to dismantle terrorism and narco-terror networks that spill across borders, affirming the BSF's readiness with its "efficient mechanism and response system" to tackle emerging challenges.

Turning to the fresh jawans, IG Minz praised their “excellent display of self-confidence and picture-perfect coordination” during the parade and applauded their choice of the BSF as a career path. “Serve the nation with courage and enthusiasm,” he exhorted, urging them to uphold the force’s ethos of discipline and duty.

IG Minz also extended hearty congratulations to the STC Kashmir faculty for their “herculean efforts” in sculpting “raw youth into well-trained Seema Praharis,” instilling unshakable confidence and turning them into disciplined jawans. He bestowed his blessings for a “bright future” in their service ahead.

The ceremony reached a high note with the presentation of medals and trophies to the top performers. The audience—including senior BSF officers, representatives from other security forces, and proud parents and family members of the trainees—erupted in applause, cherishing the memorable spectacle as a milestone in the young soldiers’ lives.

Over the intensive 44-week program, the recruits honed their expertise in weapon handling, marksmanship, legal protocols, drill precision, and border management techniques. Their relentless dedication also boosted physical efficiency, equipping them—physically, mentally, and professionally—to safeguard the nation in times of peace or peril.