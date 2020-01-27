BSF shoots down drone-like flying object along International Border in Jammu

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Jan 27, 2020, 11.06 PM(IST)

File photo. Photograph:( Zee News Network )

According to the report, the drone was in a forward post in Arnia belt along the International Border.

The Border Security Force shot down a drone-like flying object along the International Border in Jammu, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

An investigation into the matter has been launched. 

IG BSF, Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal said that it is a drone-like flying object without a camera, PTI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was gunned down on Monday during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on a patrol team in Anantnag district of Kashmir.

A soldier of the Indian Army was also injured in the encounter. 

The security forces have cordoned off the area. 
 