BSF shoots down drone-like flying object along International Border in Jammu

The Border Security Force shot down a drone-like flying object along the International Border in Jammu, news agency PTI reported on Monday.

According to the report, the drone was in a forward post in Arnia belt along the International Border.

An investigation into the matter has been launched.

IG BSF, Jammu Frontier, NS Jamwal said that it is a drone-like flying object without a camera, PTI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, a terrorist was gunned down on Monday during an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir.

The encounter broke out after the terrorists opened fire on a patrol team in Anantnag district of Kashmir.

A soldier of the Indian Army was also injured in the encounter.

The security forces have cordoned off the area.

