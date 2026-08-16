/BSF jawan murders his wife in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, calls it a 'fall from roof' to fake her death

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan reportedly killed his wife in the Hoshiarpur district of Punjab after assaulting her at their home. Later, he attempted to make it appear that she had died after falling from the roof. They got married nearly 12 years ago and have two children, a son and a daughter, according to media reports.



The victim has been identified as Rama, whose family had filed a complaint accusing her husband, Amarjit Singh, of returning home on leave on the night of August 13 and allegedly assaulting Rama, who later succumbed to her injuries. The complaint confirmed that they were informed at nearly 4:00 am on August 14, claiming that she had fallen from the roof and had been taken to the hospital for treatment. But when they reached the hospital, they discovered that Rama was already dead.

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Family suspects injury marks

Relatives told police they had spotted multiple injury marks on her body and believed she had been assaulted prior to her death, alleging that the story about a roof collapse was fabricated to mislead investigators. Ram Chand, Rama's father, further claimed that his daughter had endured ongoing harassment and physical abuse from her husband ever since their wedding.