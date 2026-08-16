/Navy sailor, wife and two children found dead in suspected murder-suicide

A 30-year-old Indian Navy sailor, his wife and their two young children were found dead inside their residence in Navy Nagar in south Mumbai's Colaba area, in a shocking incident reported on Independence Day. The bodies were discovered at the family's naval accommodation, with police now investigating the case as a suspected murder-suicide. However, authorities are yet to establish the exact sequence of events or the motive behind the deaths.

The deceased sailor has been identified as Puranmal Shambhulal Mehra, while his wife has been identified as 28-year-old Oma Puranmal Mehra. Their two children, a three-year-old boy and a two-month-old infant, were also found dead at the residence. According to preliminary information emerging from the investigation, police suspect that the sailor died by suicide by hanging. His wife and the two children are suspected to have died after allegedly consuming a poisonous substance. The exact cause of death, however, will be established only after forensic examination and post-mortem reports. Police and naval authorities were alerted after the family was found unresponsive at their residence.

A probe was subsequently launched to reconstruct what happened inside the home and determine whether the deaths occurred simultaneously or in sequence. The incident has sent shockwaves through Navy Nagar, a residential area housing serving and retired defence personnel and their families. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. Investigators are also examining material recovered from the residence and are expected to question relatives, neighbours and colleagues of the sailor to understand the circumstances leading up to the deaths.

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At this stage, police have not publicly confirmed a motive. Investigators are likely to examine the family's recent circumstances, the sailor's professional and personal life, and any communication or other evidence that could shed light on what happened. The Indian Navy has confirmed the deaths and said that the matter is being investigated by the police with assistance from naval authorities. The Navy is also extending support to the bereaved family's relatives.

The deaths of two young children have made the case particularly disturbing, but officials are maintaining caution until the forensic and post-mortem findings are available. Police are also expected to establish whether any suicide note or other evidence was left behind at the residence.