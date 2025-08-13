BSF female soldiers guard LoC, lead anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar: On the Line of Control in the northern part of the Kashmir Valley, the brave female soldiers of the Border Security Forces (BSF) are not only enduring the harsh weather conditions but also confronting the terrorists in the region. These highly specialised female soldiers are carrying out patrolling on the border along with anti-terror operations.

In a historic moment for the Indian Armed Forces, the Border Security Forces (BSF) deputed female soldiers to guard the Line of Control in the northern part of the Kashmir Valley in 2024. BSF had become the first armed force to post specially trained female soldiers at the LoC. These female soldiers are carrying out combat operations in the region.

In this area, the temperatures go up to minus 20 degrees, and with an altitude of 14000 ft above sea level, these female soldiers are setting an example for the women of the country. Trained in combat, patrol, night patrol, and controlling the movement of terrorist cadres along the border areas, these female BSF soldiers are inspiring women across the country.

For these female soldiers, it's a proud moment as they have set a path for the rest of the female soldiers to be deputed in any part or corner of the country.

"These are very tough conditions, and it’s a very sensitive area. And till now, only men would be deputed in these high altitude areas for the protection of the borders. But now women are also being deputed here, and I am one among them, and I feel very, very proud. We get an extra four weeks of training, such as survival training, survival techniques, and to run the latest weapons. We are also trained and first given a proper acclimatization time to tackle the high altitude, low oxygen, and weather conditions," said Ruchi, Assistant Commandant, BSF.

The BSF female squad also carries out patrolling and surveillance on the forward posts and near the fencing of the Line of Control. The northern part of the Kashmir Valley border was used actively during Operation Sindoor. This is the bordering area where the Indian Armed Forces destroyed terror camps across the border.

The female soldiers of the Border Security Forces have gone through rigorous training in handling the latest arms and ammunition, including rifles like INSAS, AK-47, TAR, and SLR. They have also been trained to work in high altitude areas where there is less oxygen, snow-covered mountains, and minus 20 degrees.

''I am very proud of being deputed to the LoC. It was only male soldiers who were deputed on the line of control, and now we have been given a chance to secure the borders. I am very proud of the fact that I’ve been deputed here, and I am making sure to work very efficiently. We have been provided with the best and the latest arms and ammunition. It helps us to prevent infiltration from across the border. My message to the women of the country is that we as women are securing the borders of the country, and I would want more women to join the BSF," said Garima Jatt, soldier, BSF.