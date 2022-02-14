British universities eye IIT branches in UK

According to reports, the Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) are set to open its branches in the UK.

India's high commissioner to the United Kingdom, Gaitri Kumar is said to have shared information related to IITs with UK universities.

UK's University of Birmingham has said it wants "physical presence" of India's fabled tech universities as part of a "real partnership".

Last year, IIT-Kharagpur and the University of Manchester had launched India-UK doctoral programme.

UK's former universities minister Lord Johnson said the graduates from IITs run many tech companies including Google head Sundar Pichai with many UK universities ready to "roll out the red carpet" as the UK looks to invite foreign universities of repute to establish their branches in the country.

India's minister had recently called the five-point action plan on IIT had could unleash golden era in India.