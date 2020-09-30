BrahMos: Another deterrent against the ever-aggressive neighbour China

For more than 140 days now, China has been promising a de-escalation with India at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Now, Beijing has come up with a new logic to justify its military assertiveness. Beijing says that it is following the LAC, which was proposed way back in 1959.

India has rejected their position for more than 60 years now. Naturally, New Delhi is strengthening its defences, and rolling out missiles to counter the Chinese threat.

Also read: India successfully test-fires BrahMos cruise missile with extended strike range of 450 km

On September 30, India tested the BrahMos missile. Two more missiles have been deployed to counter ‘the Dragon’. The city of Balasore in India's Odisha was buzzing today as a supersonic cruise missile roared through the skies. It is capable of travelling nearly three times faster than the speed of sound.

BrahMos has been in India's arsenal for a while. Now, the scientists at India's Defence Research and Development Organisation or DRDO have extended its range. The missile can now travel up to 400 kilometres. It has the potential to hit targets deep inside enemy lines. The BrahMos is part of a line up of three missiles that would serve as deterrents against China.

As the border stand-off continues, India is now positioning these missiles close to counter the Chinese build-up. The BrahMos, along with the Nirbhay and Akash are guarding India on the front. The Nirbhay has a range of 800 kilometres. While the Akash which is a surface-to-air missile can hit targets that are 40 kilometres away.

These missiles have very specific roles to play in case China decides to escalate the situation. Reports say the BrahMos can be used to target Chinese airstrips in Tibet and Xinjiang. It can also be used to take out a warship in the Indian Ocean.

The Nirbhay is a long range, all-weather missile, and can be launched from multiple platforms, and it can carry conventional and nuclear warheads. The Akash can be used to counter any People’s Liberation Army aircraft intrusion across the Line of Actual Control in Ladakh.

Why this is necessary

Boosting India's defences against china is the need of the hour because China isn't pulling back its troops. PLA soldiers are stationed close to the LAC, and India has been expanding its border infrastructure to track their movements.

The Chinese aggression is an attempt to change the status-quo on the ground. Recently, Beijing said that it is abiding by the line of control proposed 61 years ago in 1959.

This was proposed by Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai to India's then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in a letter. The Chinese proposal was instantly rejected by India. Zhou wanted forces on both sides to withdraw 20 kilometres from the McMahon line in the east.

For the first time in this standoff, China has made its position on the border clear. It wants India to accept the proposal made in 1959. India has responded with another rejection. A statement from New Delhi called China's claims unilateral.