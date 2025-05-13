Justice BR Gavai, son of politician, doesn't want post-retirement politics: India is set to get its first Buddhist Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, when Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai takes charge on Wednesday (May 14). Son of RS Gavai, the veteran politician who was former governor of three states, the incoming CJI, however, does not want to take up any political posts post retirement. Here is what you should know about BR Gavai, and his views on various burning issues affecting Indian judiciary.

Who is Justice Gavai? Appointed by President Draupadi Murmu on April 29, Justice Gavai will be taking over as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14.

He will serve six months as the Supreme Court of India's chief justice, and will retire on November 23. He was born on November 24, 1960 in a village of Amravati district in the western state of Maharashtra.

Son of veteral politician RS Gavai His father Ramkrishna Suryabhan Gavai, known popularly as Dadasaheb Gavai, was a veteran politician who served as governor of the states of Bihar, Sikkim and Kerala. As a leader of the Ambedkarite movement, RS Gavai converted to Buddism and founded the Republican Party of India (Gavai). He was earlier the the president of Republican Party of India. Who is Justice BR Gavai? Supreme Court judge set to take oath as next Chief Justice of India on May 14 RS Gavai was also a member of both houses of Indian Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, besides serving in the Maharashtra local legislative council for 30 years, including as the leader of opposition.