Justice BR Gavai, son of politician, doesn't want post-retirement politics: India is set to get its first Buddhist Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, when Justice Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai takes charge on Wednesday (May 14). Son of RS Gavai, the veteran politician who was former governor of three states, the incoming CJI, however, does not want to take up any political posts post retirement. Here is what you should know about BR Gavai, and his views on various burning issues affecting Indian judiciary.
Who is Justice Gavai?
Appointed by President Draupadi Murmu on April 29, Justice Gavai will be taking over as the 52nd Chief Justice of India on May 14.
He will serve six months as the Supreme Court of India's chief justice, and will retire on November 23.
He was born on November 24, 1960 in a village of Amravati district in the western state of Maharashtra.
Son of veteral politician RS Gavai
His father Ramkrishna Suryabhan Gavai, known popularly as Dadasaheb Gavai, was a veteran politician who served as governor of the states of Bihar, Sikkim and Kerala.
As a leader of the Ambedkarite movement, RS Gavai converted to Buddism and founded the Republican Party of India (Gavai). He was earlier the the president of Republican Party of India.
RS Gavai was also a member of both houses of Indian Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, besides serving in the Maharashtra local legislative council for 30 years, including as the leader of opposition.
Justice Gavai's carreer
Having joined the bar on 15 March 1985, B R Gavai was the counsel for the Municipal Corporation of Nagpur, Amravati Municipal Corporation and Amravati University.
From 14 November 2003, Justice Gavai served as additional judge of the Bombay High Court and became a permanent judge on 12 November 2005.
Justice Gavai on politics-judge connections: 'Governor post is below CJI post'
Gavai, despite coming from the family of a legendary politician, said he did not hold any wish to join politics after his retirement in November this year.
“I will not take any post-retirement [political] assignments,” Justice Gavai said, asserting that he I did not have any political ambition.
He was speaking to journalists in the context of a former Indian chief justice taking up the assignment of a state's governor, which is a political appointment.
"I cannot speak on behalf of others,” Gavai said, while noting that governor post is below the post of chief justice in protocol.
However, he did not see anything wrong in judges interacting with politicians, or people from any walk of life.
Poingint out his own recent visit to the northeastern Manipur amid ethnic tensions, Gavai said: “As a judge you do not live in ivory towers and unless you meet people from different walks of life, you will not understand the issue afflicting them.”
On the Pahalgam terror attack
Justice Gavai convened a full court meeting in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack of April 22. He led the meeting as the Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna was not present.
“When the country is in crisis, the Supreme Court cannot remain aloof. We are also part of the nation,” Gavai pointed out, adding that the judges were shocked when they heard about the terror strike, which killed 26 people, mostly Indian tourists.
The Supreme Court had issued statement to condole the deaths. “After all, we are also responsible citizens of the country and get affected by such incidents… We are also concerned as citizens. When the whole country is mourning, the Supreme Court cannot remain aloof,” he said.
Parliament is supreme, said Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Justice Gavai thinks...
Indian Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar had remarked that Parliament is supreme. But Justice Gavai has a different take on it.
“The Constitution is supreme," he was quoted as saying in PTI news agency.
Justice Gavai also noted that 21 out of 33 Supreme Court judges have made public the details of their assets, and the remaining ones would be providing details shortly.
Speaking on cash discovery row involving Justice Yashwant Varma of the Allahabad High Court, he said the apex court-appointed committee has indicted him and the issue is referred to President Droupadi Murmu and the prime minister for subsequent action.