On Friday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is in India for a two-day visit, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for giving him a warm welcome in his home state of Gujarat the day before. When he arrived in Gujarat, he stated that he felt like cricketer Sachin Tendulkar and actor Amitabh Bachchan.

"I thank PM Narendra Modi and the people of India for the grand welcome. I felt like Sachin Tendulkar upon my arrival and also like Amitabh Bachchan when I saw hoardings everywhere, "PM Johnson said while addressing PM Modi as his 'special friend'.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Governor Acharya Devvrat greeted the UK Prime Minister at Ahmedabad airport.



On a tour that started at the airport and went through Ashram Road, Dafnala, and the Riverfront, he was greeted by troupes performing traditional Gujarati dances and music.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Johnson made a number of statements about the relationship between India and the United Kingdom, as well as the bilateral defence and security alliance.

In his wide-ranging discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump pledged to re-energize overall ties and reviewed progress on the Roadmap 2030, which sets ambitious goals for deeper collaboration in a variety of areas.

In response to Khalistani forces seeking to hurt India, PM Johnson stated that the UK does not accept "extreme organisations" and that India and the UK have formed an anti-extremist task force to confront the matter.

Boris Johnson arrived in New Delhi late Thursday and paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at his Raj Ghat Samadhi earlier today.

