/Bombay HC orders takedown of allegedly defamatory posts on Nitin Gadkari

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court on Wednesday directed social media platforms, including X and Meta, to remove all content, including AI-generated material, allegedly defaming Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari over claims related to ethanol-blended petrol.

The court also instructed the platforms to disclose details of the users or accounts responsible for uploading and circulating the disputed content, allowing the petitioner to pursue legal action against those behind the posts.

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The directions came during the hearing of a petition filed by Gadkari, who alleged that fabricated and misleading content was being widely shared on social media. According to the petition, the posts falsely attributed statements to the Union minister on ethanol-blended petrol and included AI-generated and manipulated content that could mislead the public and tarnish his reputation.

Taking note of the allegations, the High Court ordered that the disputed material be taken down from social media platforms. It further directed X and Meta to provide details of the uploaders of the content as part of the ongoing proceedings.

The case comes amid increasing concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence to generate convincing fake videos, images and audio that can spread rapidly online. Experts have repeatedly warned that AI-generated misinformation poses growing challenges for governments, courts and technology companies, particularly during politically sensitive periods and on issues involving public figures.

The proceedings also underscore the growing legal responsibility of social media platforms in responding to complaints involving alleged defamation and synthetic media.