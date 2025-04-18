After four long decades, Srinagar city witnessed a red-carpet film premiere in its lone theatre of the Emran Hashmi-starrer Bollywood movie 'Ground Zero'. The Premiere was attended by Actors like Emran Hashmi, Farhan Akhtar and Sai Tamhankar.

Ground Zero was shot in Kashmir Valley and the Plot of the film revolves around the Border Security Forces operation in which they execute terrorist Ghazi Baba, who was involved in the 2001 parliament attack. In the film, Emraan Hashmi takes on the role of a BSF commandant, Narendra Nath Dhar Dubey.

The first screening of the film was kept specially for the soldiers of the Border Security Forces posted in the Kashmir Valley.

''It’s a landmark event to hold a film premiere at Srinagar after 38 long years. It’s a great thing, ''said Emraan Hashmi, Actor.

Kashmir Valley used to be Hindi Film Industry's favourite destination for decades before the insurgency. And in the last few years, the Jammu and Kashmir Government is working for the revival of film tourism in the Valley. Hundreds of film shoots have taken place in the Valley in the last few years, and the government also revised the J&K Film Policy in 2024 where a Single Window portal for Film Shooting Permissions and Subsidies was started.

The locals in the Kashmir Valley have been excited to witness a film premiere. The younger generation has been very

''As a local, we are very excited. We have seen these things in Bombay, and seeing it in Srinagar is a great feeling' 'Said Aaqib, A Local.

Ground Zero Movie will be released in the theatres on April 25.